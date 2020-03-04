Kate Middleton utilizó una hermosa camisa de lunares combinada con skinny jeans y botas de bajo costo

View this post on Instagram

🇬🇧 British Royalty: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. 1. Day Two: (Theme: Protecting the environment and Mental Health) 2. TRH’s The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting The Research Farm in County Meath – where they will hear more about Teagasc Research Farm’s pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across Ireland. 3. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Ireland to undertake an official visit from the 3rd of March to the 5th of March. Information not mine. Photos not mine. #britishroyalfamily #britishroyalty #brf #kensingtonroyal #theroyalfamily #theduchessofcambridge #catherinemiddleton #katemiddleton #catherineelizabethmiddleton #catherine #duchesscatherinemiddleton #katemiddletonofcambridge #katemiddletonlook #weadmirekatemiddleton #katemiddletonnews #kate #hrhkatemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #instaroyals #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #Royalvisitireland #ireland #dublin #dublinireland