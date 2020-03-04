Kate Middleton utilizó una hermosa camisa de lunares combinada con skinny jeans y botas de bajo costo
Un atuendo que fácilmente podemos imitar para vernos como la realeza
Durante su segundo día en Irlanda al lado del príncipe William, Kate Middleton sigue asistiendo a eventos oficiales, donde nos ha impresionado con sus elecciones de vestuario, elegantes y dignas de una reina.
Kate, en su visita a Savannah House, utilizó una camisa negra con lunares blancos, combinada con un par de skinny jeans negros hermosos y unas botas que asemejaban un estilo de combate. Ninguna de las piezas subía de los 250 dólares de valor, algo que caracteriza a la duquesa.
En un video publicado en la cuenta de Kate y William, salen ambos ayudando a los chicos a cocinar. Escribieron "Savannah House, dirigida por la organización benéfica de justicia social Extern, ofrece un espacio seguro para apoyar a los jóvenes y familias vulnerables que atraviesan tiempos difíciles".
"El duque y la duquesa de Cambridge se unieron a los jóvenes apoyados por la organización benéfica para una variedad de actividades que ayudan a equipar a las personas en Savannah House con habilidades clave para la vida, incluidos el presupuesto, la planificación de comidas y lo más importante ¡cocinar y comer sano!".
Este ha sido uno de tantos atuendos que Kate Middleton ha utilizado durante su visita a Irlanda.
Un vestido verde con brillantes fue el elegido a su llegada, seguido por otro atuendo verde, esta vez con un estampado algo selvático.
Kate sigue afirmando su puesto como una de las favoritas de la familia real.