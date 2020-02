El look más rebelde de North, la hija de Kim Kardashian, con una franela vintage y botas vaqueras

View this post on Instagram

North at #StormiWorld2 | via @kimkardashian | February 1, 2020 ; Posted on February 11 |She wore : 1. A vintage Chicago Bulls Dynasty t-shirt (currently available on grailed.com for $270) 2. Old West Toddler/Little Kid J Toe Western Boot in black ($46.99 / zappos.com) #DKCNorth