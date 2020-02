Michelle Obama confesó a Oprah que su matrimonio pasó por terapia de parejas para superar tiempos difíciles

View this post on Instagram

I loved spending my Saturday with @Oprah and all of the inspiring people who came out for #Oprahs2020VisionTour at Barclays Center. When we make wellness a priority, we’re better able to show up to all areas of our lives. For me, that means sticking to the basics: plenty of sleep, regular exercise, and full, healthy meals. What does wellness mean to you? #SelfcareSunday