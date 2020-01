El padre de Meghan Markle atestiguará contra ella en un tribunal judicial

View this post on Instagram

Today @sussexroyal announced that the sixth Invictus Games (2022) will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany 🇩🇪. The Invictus Games were created in 2014 by the Duke for wounded/injured armed forces personnel/veterans to compete in a number of different sports. Events so far have been held in various countries around the world 🌍 the 2020 games will be held at The Hague, the Netherlands! Meghan & Harry have done work with the games together in Sydney in 2018, and their first ‘public’ appearance was at the wheelchair tennis match at the Toronto 2017 games! ❤️