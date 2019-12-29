Meghan y Harry son rechazados de prestigioso restaurante en Canadá
Los duques tenían muchas exigencias de seguridad.
Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry se han alejado de su vida de la realeza y se han tomado unas vacaciones en Canadá junto a su hijo Archie.
Aunque todo iba muy bien, ahora se ha conocido que un prestigioso restaurante de Vancouver rechazó su presencia.
Según el portal Page Six, el chef Pierre Koffel se negó a recibir a los duques por las excesivas medidas de seguridad que los encargados de la seguridad de los duques exigían.
Bev Koffel, esposa del chef y dueña del lugar se disculpó y aseguró que ella estaba dispuesta a seguir los protocolos de seguridad pues deseaba conocer a Meghan, Harry, y a su hijo y quería atenderlos.
View this post on Instagram
😍❤️ @meghanmarkle_official For the second year in a row, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the WellChild Awards together to meet with the inspirational honorees. As Harry's quote on the WellChild site reads, "These awards were created to shine a bright light on an amazingly brave group of children and young people. Life for families caring for seriously ill children is exceptionally tough. And without WellChild it is even tougher."
Sin embargo, la mujer no pierde las esperanzas de conocerlos y entregarles dos libros que compró para ellos. "Espero encontrarme con ellos algún día y darles mis libros", dijo Koffel.
Esto no fue del agrado de los duques, pero ellos continúan disfrutando su estadía lejos de la realeza.
View this post on Instagram
@meghanmarkle_official Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have joined Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Queen yesterday at the Royal Albert Hall for the annual Festival of Remembrance. The ceremony is hosted by the Royal British Legion and commemorates all those who lost their lives in conflicts, with artists including James Blunt, Leona Lewis and Jeff Goldblum performing alongside the Central Band of the Royal Air Force and Band of HM Royal Marines.
Ver más noticias de Meghan y Harry
La última aparición de Meghan y Harry fue el pasado 17 de noviembre, cuando asistieron a la entrega de premios en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.
Te recomendamos en video