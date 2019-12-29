Estás viendo:

Meghan y Harry son rechazados de prestigioso restaurante en Canadá

Los duques tenían muchas exigencias de seguridad.

Por Roxana Peña

Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry se han alejado de su vida de la realeza y se han tomado unas vacaciones en Canadá junto a su hijo Archie.

Aunque todo iba muy bien, ahora se ha conocido que un prestigioso restaurante de Vancouver rechazó su presencia.

Según el portal Page Six, el chef Pierre Koffel se negó a recibir a los duques por las excesivas medidas de seguridad que los encargados de la seguridad de los duques exigían.

Bev Koffel, esposa del chef y dueña del lugar se disculpó y aseguró que ella estaba dispuesta a seguir los protocolos de seguridad pues deseaba conocer a Meghan, Harry, y a su hijo y quería atenderlos.

Sin embargo, la mujer no pierde las esperanzas de conocerlos y entregarles dos libros que compró para ellos. "Espero encontrarme con ellos algún día y darles mis libros", dijo Koffel.

Esto no fue del agrado de los duques, pero ellos continúan disfrutando su estadía lejos de la realeza.

La última aparición de Meghan y Harry fue el pasado 17 de noviembre, cuando asistieron a la entrega de premios en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.

