Harry Styles está venciendo a la masculinidad tóxica y nos da una gran lección

The “Fine Line” album really squeezed out any emotion that could’ve possibly been inside my soul. Yeah.. It did. Never thought it was possible, but it happened and I wouldn’t lie. Realistically I was in my bed, but with my eyes closed I was floating in the breezy sky listening to what heaven sounds like. My Christmas gift to all of my followers is me announcing that there is such an amazing album that your ears have yearned for and I’m telling all of you to listen!!! GO LISTEN!!!!