Quién es Lauren Hashian, la nueva esposa de Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

La hermosa chica tiene 33 años y es hija de una leyenda de la música

Por Levy Martínez

Dwayne Johnson sorprendió a todos sus seguidores al revelar que contrajo matrimonio con su novia de años Lauren Hashian.

El actor de 47 años, mejor conocido como La Roca, compartió en Instagram una fotografía de la boda, la cual se celebró en Hawai.

Ya tenía dos hijas con la que era su novia

 

Lo que muchos se preguntan ahora en ¿quién es Lauren Hashian?

Lauren, de 33 años, nació el 8 de septiembre de 1984 y creció en Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

 

Ella es la hija de John "Sib" Hashian de la banda de rock clásico Boston. Al igual que su padre, Lauren siente pasión por la música.

Ella es cantante y compositora y co-escribió la canción, Only You para el artista de hip-hop, YaBoi Shad.

 

Su otro gran salto a la fama es que fue finalista en la competencia de 2005, R U That Girl, en UPN, que fue presentada por Chili y T-Boz de TLC.

¿Cuándo conoció Lauren a Dwayne?

Lauren conoció a Dwayne Johnson en 2006 mientras filmaba su película, The Game Plan.

 

En ese momento, Dwayne estaba casado con su primera esposa, Dany García, de quien se divorció en 2007 y tuvo un hijo. Días después de la separación, Dwayne y Lauren comenzaron a salir.

¿Cuántos hijos tienen?

La pareja dio la bienvenida a su primer hijo, una niña llamada Jasmine, en diciembre de 2015.

En diciembre de 2017 anunciaron que esperaban a su segundo hijo, el tercero, y que sería otra niña. Lauren dio a luz a una niña el 23 de abril de 2018.

