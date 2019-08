Así luce actualmente Jaimie Spears, la protagonista ‘Zoey 101’, y el cambio que ha tenido es impresionante

View this post on Instagram

#FabFitFunPartner Summer is here y'all which means I got my summer @fabfitfun box 🙌☀ The @summerandrose Navy Tote has already been a lifesaver at the beach 🏖️ Use my code "JLS" to get $10 off your first #fabfitfun box on fabfitfun.com. If you live in the UK you can get it too! #ad