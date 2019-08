El tierno mensaje de Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' a su hija, en su cumpleaños #18

View this post on Instagram

Happy 18th birthday to my #1 first born daughter, SGJ 🎂🎉🎈 This pic of me holding your hand in the hospital was taken years ago when you were a child and you were knocked out 😴 from the anesthesia after surgery. Just me and you alone in the room, kid. I knew then you’d never have a recollection of this moment, but I wanted to take this image for what I felt then and what I feel now it represents. As you go out and tackle this big ol’ world with your dreams, ambitions and hard work, the love you’re able to see daily will always guide you. It’s your strength. But remember it’s ALSO the love you never see thats quietly guiding and boundlessly supporting you every step of your journey’s way. From us loved ones who are still here, to your loved ones who aren’t. That love is your MANA. Your spirit, your soul. A big tequila toast to my #1 (who does NOT drink so her father will drink for the both of us 🥃🤣) and have the happiest of birthdays, SGJ. We love you. #quietlove🖤