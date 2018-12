Esta foto de La Roca a sus hijas prueba que es el papá más tierno

View this post on Instagram

Daddy’s arms. I ain’t gonna be able to hold ‘em like this forever, so you better believe I snatch these cookies and love ‘em up every moment I can. Plus, I know there’s gonna come a day where in daddy’s arms is the last place they want to be. Baby Tiana Gia is already there with the “help me” look on her face 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ Can’t guarantee I’ll love and protect all my daughters for the rest of their lives, but I can guarantee I will for the rest of mine. #xmas #daddysarms #helpme