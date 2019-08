El mundo le ha dado la espalda a Meghan Markle, y es decepcionante

View this post on Instagram

Meghan's new rings!! Not only did The Duchess of Sussex add a new 3rd ring – the band on her engagement ring has been changed – to a new (& very posh) micropavé style band!! She just casually appeared with it when the royal couple introduced Baby Archie to the world! And no one noticed! ⁣ ⁣ I agree with many others who speculate that this was all Prince Harry's doing! Meghan has been unable to wear her engagement ring since March! I'm thinking that romantics husband of hers snuck out and had the ring he designed re-imagined as a gift/push present ⁣ ⁣ It looks BEAUTIFUL!!! ⁣Swipe through all the pics to get a better look! ⁣ The royals are known for redesigning jewellery to put a modern spin on them. Kate has re-worked a few of the pieces she received from Princess Diana's collection.⁣ ⁣ LOVING Meghan's "new" bling! ⁣also. Our fam @lenora.__ called it weeks ago and I couldn't even see it. Bravo, and keen eye Lenora!!