La estricta regla que rompió la princesa Diana para mantener feliz a Harry
Diana hacía lo que fuera por sus hijos
La princesa Diana siempre fue una excelente madre, dedicada en su totalidad a sus hijos William y Harry, especialmente en este último por el que rompió varias estrictas reglas de la familia real solo para hacerlo feliz.
View this post on Instagram
About Diana: "She was my next door neighbor at Kensington Palace and I must say I was very fond of her, very attached to her. She had an enormous amount of goodness in her. But she was a time bomb for the royal family. Like probably many people of little education who find themselves, like pop stars or film stars, suddenly lauded by the whole world, it is very difficult if you have not had a mother bringing you up who was quite stern and strict. She did not have a mother bring her up and she did not have much education, so it is much harder to cope. She had her two sisters but they were doing their own thing and she was the youngest and on her own, and her mother went to Australia when she was 10 years old and that is tough." Marie Christine von Reibnitz, Princess Michael of Kent [with the princess and their children at Buckingham Palace's balcony in 1988] ■ قالوا عن ديانا: "كانت جارتي في قصر كنسينغتون ويجب علي القول بأنني كنت أحبها حبا جما وكنت متعلقة بها بشدة. كانت تمتاز بكم هائل من الصفات الطيبة ولكنها كانت بمثابة قنبلة موقوتة للعائلة المالكة. وغالبا، كالعديد من الناس الذين لم يكملوا تحصيلهم العلمي، كمطربي البوب ونجوم الأفلام الذين وجدوا أنفسهم فجأة تحت ضغط أضواء الشهرة العالمية، فإنه من الصعب التأقلم خصوصا إذا اختفى دور اﻷم التربوي الصارم. وقد تخلت أمها عن تربيتها ولم تكمل تعليمها، اﻷمر الذي صعب عليها التأقلم [مع متطلبات الحياة الملكية]. كانت لديها شقيقتان، ولكنهما انشغلتا بأمور حياتهما بينما كانت هي اﻷخت الصغرى التي تمضي في حياتها وحيدة. أما أمها فقد غادرت لﻹقامة في أستراليا عندما بلغت العاشرة من العمر. وكان هذا الفراق صعبا ومؤلما." ماري كريستين فون ريبنيز، اﻷميرة مايكل دوقة كينت [في الصورة مع اﻷميرة وأبنائهم على شرفة قصر باكينغهام عام 1988] ■ #princessdianaforever #humanitarian #princessofwales #princessdiana #gb #hertruestory #kensingtonpalace #uk #thebritishroyalfamily #theroyalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #queenofhearts #instagood #instaroyal #instalike #di #fashionicon #peoplesprincess #style #glamorous #icon #foreveryoung #uk #الأميرة_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #أميرة_القلوب #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #بريطانيا #لندن #قصتها_الحقيقية #أميرة_الشعب
La autora real Angela Levin, en una entrevista televisada, reveló que para el príncipe Harry, lo más importante de su fallecida madre era que “lo mantenía a salvo”, ya que rompió las tradiciones reales con su estilo de crianza.
Ella le dijo a Gayle King en el Especial de Noticias de CBS de 'Meghan and Harry Plus One': "Hablamos sobre cómo ella brillaba y reía. Y él pensó que ella era la mejor madre del mundo".
View this post on Instagram
About Diana: "[Swipe] Harry loved treacle tart when he was tiny. One morning, he came into the kitchen before breakfast and asked for one. I said: 'I think you best check with Mummy.' So off he went, scampering back a few minutes later with a note Princess Diana had written: 'Mummy says it's okay.' I have always treasured this wonderful little note. Diana loved those boys, they were her priority." Carolyn Robb, Prince Charles and Princess Diana's royal chef from 1989 to 2000 ■ قالوا عن ديانا: "[اسحب الصور من اليمين] كان هاري يعشق تناول عجينة التارت التقليدية المحشوة بالكريما والدبس عندما كان صغيرا. في صباح إحدى اﻷيام، دخل إلى المطبخ قبل موعد تقديم طعام الفطور وطلب تناولها. فقلت له: 'أعتقد أنه من اﻷفضل أن تستأذن من والدتك.' فذهب إليها ثم عاد مسرعا بعد عدة دقائق وهو يحمل ملحوظة خطية كتبت فيها اﻷميرة ديانا: 'ماما تقول حسنا.' ومنذ ذلك الوقت، احتفظت بتلك الملحوظة الخطية الصغيرة والرائعة. أحبت ديانا هؤلاء اﻷولاد حبا جما. لقد كانا من أهم أولوياتها." كارولاين روب، الطاهية الملكية الخاصة باﻷمير تشارلز واﻷميرة ديانا من عام 1989 حتى عام 2000 ■ #princessdianaforever #humanitarian #princessofwales #princessdiana #gb #hertruestory #kensingtonpalace #uk #thebritishroyalfamily #theroyalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #queenofhearts #instagood #instaroyal #instalike #di #fashionicon #peoplesprincess #style #glamorous #icon #foreveryoung #uk #الأميرة_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #أميرة_القلوب #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #بريطانيا #لندن #قصتها_الحقيقية #أميرة_الشعب
La autora continuó: “Con sus salidas a parques de diversiones, días en la playa y viajes a refugios para personas sin hogar para mostrarles a sus hijos las otras formas de vida, Diana rompió todas las reglas de la crianza tradicional de niños reales, incluso dejando a sus hijos en la escuela”.
Los comentarios se producen después de la llegada de Archie, el primer hijo de Meghan Markle, de 37 años, y el Príncipe Harry el lunes 6 de mayo.
El nombre completo del bebé es Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.