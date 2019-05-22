La estricta regla que rompió la princesa Diana para mantener feliz a Harry

View this post on Instagram

About Diana: "She was my next door neighbor at Kensington Palace and I must say I was very fond of her, very attached to her. She had an enormous amount of goodness in her. But she was a time bomb for the royal family. Like probably many people of little education who find themselves, like pop stars or film stars, suddenly lauded by the whole world, it is very difficult if you have not had a mother bringing you up who was quite stern and strict. She did not have a mother bring her up and she did not have much education, so it is much harder to cope. She had her two sisters but they were doing their own thing and she was the youngest and on her own, and her mother went to Australia when she was 10 years old and that is tough." Marie Christine von Reibnitz, Princess Michael of Kent [with the princess and their children at Buckingham Palace's balcony in 1988] ■ قالوا عن ديانا: "كانت جارتي في قصر كنسينغتون ويجب علي القول بأنني كنت أحبها حبا جما وكنت متعلقة بها بشدة. كانت تمتاز بكم هائل من الصفات الطيبة ولكنها كانت بمثابة قنبلة موقوتة للعائلة المالكة. وغالبا، كالعديد من الناس الذين لم يكملوا تحصيلهم العلمي، كمطربي البوب ونجوم الأفلام الذين وجدوا أنفسهم فجأة تحت ضغط أضواء الشهرة العالمية، فإنه من الصعب التأقلم خصوصا إذا اختفى دور اﻷم التربوي الصارم. وقد تخلت أمها عن تربيتها ولم تكمل تعليمها، اﻷمر الذي صعب عليها التأقلم [مع متطلبات الحياة الملكية]. كانت لديها شقيقتان، ولكنهما انشغلتا بأمور حياتهما بينما كانت هي اﻷخت الصغرى التي تمضي في حياتها وحيدة. أما أمها فقد غادرت لﻹقامة في أستراليا عندما بلغت العاشرة من العمر. وكان هذا الفراق صعبا ومؤلما." ماري كريستين فون ريبنيز، اﻷميرة مايكل دوقة كينت [في الصورة مع اﻷميرة وأبنائهم على شرفة قصر باكينغهام عام 1988]