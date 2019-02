“Es como ver a tus padres tener sexo” Alfonso Cuarón explica porqué no ve sus películas

Beck: 'Tarantula' w/ Gustavo Dudamel & the LA Philharmonic

James Corden and "Roma" director Alfonso Cuarón welcome Beck and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Gustavo Dudamel, for a special performance of "Tarantula," a song inspired by the Oscar-nominated "Roma."

