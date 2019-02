El apasionado romance que tuvo el príncipe William justo antes de conocer a Kate Middleton

View this post on Instagram

👋 Thank you to the people of Birmingham and Stourbridge for the warm welcome to The Duke of Cambridge! Today The Duke joined @AcornsHospice’s 30th anniversary celebrations. The specialist care centre, for life limited and life threatened children and their families, was opened by The Duke’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, thirty years ago. The Duke also attended a graduation ceremony for @SkillForceUK’s Prince William Award. The new scheme, run in schools across the country, aims to help young people build their character, resilience and confidence.