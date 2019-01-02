Estás viendo:

Meghan Markle le prohibió al príncipe Harry beber café, té y alcohol durante su embarazo

Por Daniela Bracho

Meghan Markle se ha dado a conocer dentro de la realeza como una persona algo autoritaria, con una personalidad muy fuerte que no cede tan fácil ante los demás.

Y ahora salió a la luz que le prohibió a su esposo, el príncipe Harry, beber café, té y alcohol durante su embarazo, reseñó el diario británico The Sun.

 

La familia real se habría dado cuenta de estos cambios radicales en el príncipe Harry durante las fiestas navideñas en la propiedad de Queen’s Sandringham en Norfolk, informó  el Daily Express.

Fuentes ligadas a la realeza indicaron que el duque de Sussex se veía más en forma, más delgado y con ojos brillantes mientras él y Meghan caminaban a los eventos de Navidad.

Los amigos dicen que la salud física de Harry mejoró recientemente y también parece estar más tranquilo desde que sigue las recomendaciones de Meghan Markle.

Uno dijo: “Teniendo en cuenta que ha sido un bebedor bastante brutal desde que era un adolescente, es todo un logro”.

Otro de los allegados agregó: “Ahora su nuevo régimen no lo convierte en el invitado de fiesta más entretenido del mundo, pero definitivamente está más tranquilo y relajado”.

“Todo lo que hizo Meghan fue mostrarle que hay otra manera de vivir y se ha convertido en un gran fan”, confesó otro de los amigos del hijo de la princesa Diana.

 

