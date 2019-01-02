Meghan Markle le prohibió al príncipe Harry beber café, té y alcohol durante su embarazo

View this post on Instagram

Established in 1916, @TarongaZoo is Australia's oldest zoological park – their commitment to conservation science has culminated in the development of the Taronga Institute of Science and Learning, whose work in forensic science has helped put controls in place to reduce illegal wildlife laundering. The new Institute, which will offer never-before seen learning opportunities for Australian students, was opened by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex today. #RoyalVisitAustralia #Australia #Sydney