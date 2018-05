¿Qué es el estilo andrógino que Vivienne Jolie Pitt y Jaden Smith están siguiendo?

🆕 #AngelinaJolie with her kids, 13-year-old Zahara Marley, 11-year-old Shiloh Nouvel and 9-year-old twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, at the Museum of Tolerance on May 6, 2018 in LA. #new #joliepitt #MuseumOfTolerance #joliepittkids #LA #joliekids #shilohjoliepitt #ZaharaJoliePitt #twins #knoxjoliepitt #viviennejoliepitt #jolie

A post shared by Brangelina4ever (@brangelina4ever) on May 6, 2018 at 11:23pm PDT