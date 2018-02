Mujer baja más de 50 kilos pero como experimento no actualiza sus fotos en Tinder

Reading through some old journal entries really made me realize my worth. I used to be so depressed and so suicidal because of the way people used to talk about me and treat me because of my weight. I know so many people go through the same thing and it sucks. I remember laying in bed at night almost every day crying because I didn’t want to live anymore. To some people this might look like two different girls but I’m still the same girl in the first picture as I am in the second picture, just a little less naïve. Yet most still look at both pictures and judge them separately even though it’s the same girl. Our society is corrupt and it’s sad. I want to let every single person reading this now that you’re beautiful no matter the size, you should strive to be healthy and be a better you. But don’t let other people cloud your judgment on how incredible you are big or small

A post shared by Crystal Breeze🌙 (@crystal_breeze_) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:36pm PST