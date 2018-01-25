Mujer bajó 45 kilos con tres sencillos hábitos

I’ve now been maintaining my weight loss for the same amount of time that it took me to lose the weight! I lost 100 pounds in two years and have now maintained that loss for two more years. I wrote a post on my blog talking more about how exactly I’ve maintained my loss this past year – all the ups and downs along the way and a few of my goals for moving forward. Link in my profile if you would like to read! 🙂❤️

