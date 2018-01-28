Nueva tendencia de amor propio: Fotos sin filtro y sin maquillaje
Todas las chicas suben una fotografía con acné y un mensaje para inspirar a otras
El peligro de redes sociales
Las redes sociales se han vuelto un arma de doble filo. Cumplen su principal propósito de estar conectado a una red de amigos sin importar la distancia, pero también se ha vuelto una herramienta en donde se muestra una vida aspiracional que pocos pueden alcanzar o una vía que muchos emplean para insultar a otras personas.
Éste último grupo se confía por estar detrás de una pantalla, y sin dar a conocer su verdadera identidad tiene la facilidad de insultar y hacer sentir mal a otros con hirientes comentarios.
Cyberbulling
Al hecho de molestar, hostigar, y hasta agredir a las personas por medio de un texto hiriente, mismo que en muchos casos no se sabe siquiera quién es el autor se le conoce como cyberbulling.
Esto ha costado muchas vidas, y también ha perpetuado los estereotipos de belleza, principalmente para las mujeres. Vemos caras perfectas, sin acné, trucos de maquillaje, todo lo necesario para declararle una guerra campal a algo que es tan natural en el ser humano.
Los tutoriales de maquillaje
Este tipo de tutoriales han granjeado gran popularidad a través de los años, porque toda mujer quiere encajar en los estereotipos que se le han otorgado. Esto ha alentado que jóvenes como Yuya se conviertan en millonarias a corta edad.
Y aunque muchos de estos videos nos han sacado del apuro, se ha vuelto común que las críticas hacia las mujeres que los protagonizan. Sobre todo a aquellas que sufren problemas en la piel tales como el acné.
En lugar de admirar el arte y dominio del uso del maquillaje para corregir algunas marcas, los insultos no se han hecho esperar argumentando que estas mujeres están escondiendo su verdadero yo. Lo que cae en una doble moral muy peligrosa, puesto que si muestran su acné son criticadas por descuidadas, pero si lo esconden son tachadas de mentirosas.
Para dar respuesta pacífica a este tipo de pensamiento, se ha puesto en marcha una nueva tendencia de amor propio en la que los #skinpositivity y #acnepositivity acompañan a una serie de fotos en las que las mujeres muestran su piel tal cual es y con mucho orgullo. Hasta famosas se han unido a este movimiento.
Please send me #skinpositivitysubmissions !! You don't have to have acne to send a picture/vid in. Whether you have a skin problem or not its important to accept your skin and not take it for granted because it does so much for you and it deserves to be appreciated. If u wanna send me one, would you mind checking out the rules on the Tumblr in my bioo?
“El acné es solo temporal. Es importante recordar que no es algo que te defina y te haga mejor o peor persona”, escribió Em Ford, una chica que fue cruelmente juzgada por la condición de su piel y decidió poner un alto de la mejor forma, aceptando ante los demás lo feliz y orgullosa que está de su aspecto.
Algunos casos que circulan:
No one is perfect – Left is me as a teenager. I struggled with acne for many years as a young girl, not only was it isolated to just my face but it affected my chest and back. This severely affected my self esteem and I had to stop modelling as a result. I'm posting this to hopefully help those out there suffering with acne or anyone worrying about the way they look because when I was young I wish someone would have told me that your looks don't define you and even the "models" you see on advertisements aren't perfect. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ For anyone wondering – I cured my acne with Roaccutane, many years ago, it was really harsh on my body but it was the only thing that worked, also anyone wondering about scarring – I'm really lucky I never scared ❤️ (got to thank mum for stopping me from picking)
{{ I didn't expect this many people to respond to this post. I want to help everyone asking what I use and I will make a short video later today explaining what i do. I have a final in like an hour so I'm just tying to study right now. My skin isn't perfect. But it has come along way and I want to share the progress with everyone}} I just wanted to make a little post about skin because I've struggled with mine so much, and i really feel like I need to stop pretending like i haven't. Especially in the industry I am trying to get into, it can be very deceiving about body image and skin. This is my skin at its worst on the lefts and now on the right. This was a hard time and I was very bothered by it. Didn't want to leave my room or even have my own parents look at me. I still have scarring left which I am working with a doctor to fix because to be a model you basically need to be "perfect". Which no one is and I am not claiming to be perfect at all. There are worse things that can happen to you in life than acne. But getting acne takes a really big toll on your life. I'm willing to answer any questions anyone might have. Just needed to get this out there because it is apart of who I am and my story. ( this was really hard to do so please don't say anything mean 🙃)
The hardest thing about having adult cystic acne has been coming to terms with the realisation that I am never going to be “cured” but the best I can ever hope for is “control” of my skin. I have suffered with spots since 1992 and still continue to do so in 2017. That’s not to say there haven’t been periods where my skin has cleared up – it has (sometimes even for a few years) – but the cysts usually return over time. The good news is that when it does come back it usually responds to oral treatment. Psychologically accepting that I am never going to “grow out of it” has been a battle through most of my 20s and 30s. Now, closer to 40, I am learning to accept that my skin will be up and down – but when it is down, I need to treat it properly and revert to medication if I need it to minimise the risk of further scarring. I am not a perfect dermatologist with perfect skin – and nor do I aspire to be. Acne gets me down in the same way it affects any adult sufferer but learning to accept treatment when I need it and enjoying the periods my skin is good has become key for good mental health. Acne can be treated and scarring can be prevented but I think we are recognising more and more it can be a chronic problem for some that may always come and go. Acceptance of this is probably the most important part of the psychological battle. Sometimes it isn’t down to what we are eating or sleepless nights or heavy make-up or anything else we are doing wrong. It is just the luck of the DNA draw in terms of our unique combination of hormones and genetics. If you are suffering with your skin there are always solutions. They do not come with the guarantee that after a round of treatment your acne will not return, but there is always something that can be done and no one needs to suffer or just put up with it. If you are struggling with your skin or it is affecting your mental health please seek early intervention from your GP or dermatologist. (Trust the dermatologist who’s had topical creams, laser, antibiotics, the pill, chemical peels, spironolactone, metformin and 9 courses of Roaccutane in 25+ years! I have tried everything🙈) #dermatology #dermatologist #boardcertified #acne