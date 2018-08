¡Fascinantes! Las uñas acuario marcan tendencia entre las más atrevidas

Here it is!! The aquarium nail! I did record these. The video will be up tomorrow. 🤷🏽‍♀️ I used: •@alpha_brush -Size 9 Round brush(use “meaux10” for 10% off!) •@lovelybutstrangeglitters -Christmas Light Show •@naionailsuk -Lightening Blue •@kiaraskynails -No Wipe Top Coat #nailblogger #nails2inspire #nailstagram #nailstyle #nailswag #nailartclub #nailartwow #nailaddict #linkinbio #iloveyournails #fabulouslytrendy #fashionnails #nailfeature #nailpromote #nailporn #nailpolish #nailartdiary #nailpolishaddict #nailart #nail #nails #craftyfingers #crafty #nailartoohlala #naillacquer #acrylics #acrylicnails #nailpromote #nailpro #aquariumnails

A post shared by Mo Gee's Nails🐌 (@meauxgeesnails) on Aug 14, 2018 at 5:26pm PDT