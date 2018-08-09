Así es 'Instaception': la nueva tendencia que contrasta el maquillaje ideal con el rostro al natural
La publicación de estos creativos selfies han comenzado a desbordar la red social Instagram
Si algo ha logrado impactar en el mundo de la belleza y la moda, es la publicación del 'antes y después' en los diferentes look, gracias a las redes sociales.
Esto no es nada nuevo, y con la rápida aceptación de Instagram, profesionales y aficionadas a la moda, el fitness, el estilismo y el maquillaje, han hallado el lugar perfecto para exhibir sus más hermosas creaciones.
Insta-Ception 📷 – How I depict this challenge is that social media only portrays what one person wants to portray and show. And us, as viewers, only see what is showed. We don't know what the reality is behind the one shot that is posted and neither do we spend much time thinking about it when we should. 🖤
De esta manera, muchas hemos encontrado inspiración para atrevernos a lucir diferentes, pero en esta oportunidad, ha surgido una tendencia que busca ir mucho más allá.
Instagram vs real life 📸 Following the insta-ception trend
Se trata de la Instaception, una propuesta que ya comienza a sumar cada vez más seguidoras para hacer frente a la controversial perfección que nos intentan vender a través de la red social.
Not all clouds come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path. 🌧 🌈⛅️ If you've watched my story today you'll know that last week was Cloudy, but I'm turning that around! And btw This #instaception Trend is fun! I haven't hit a milestone but I am so greatfull for the friendships & talented amazing people I've met on Instagram, supportive and incredible artists and friends! . Thank you everyone for making it such a fun and inspiring place to post & for all your support & love 💖⛅️💖
La idea es comparar en un selfie personal, el antes y después del maquillaje perfecto, con nuestro rostro al natural, pero en una sola imagen, como si se tratara de un divertido filtro de Snapchat.
PICTURE PERFECT🌗 So I've seen a lot do this look, and I love the idea which is why I decided to try it out! I edited the eye-area, but the rest is unedited🌈
Hasta entonces, la red social se desbordaba de imagenes que mostraban un rostro al natural en una imagen y el mismo rostro con múltiples capas de maquillaje en otro.
PICTURE PERFECT 📷 Je me prête également au jeux
Pero, con la Instaception, muchas blogguer de belleza, artistas del'make up' y chicas aficionadas al color, están llevando la idea a otro concepto mucho más significativo, en el que se pueda valorar la belleza tanto del maquillaje como del rostro lavado.
I have had sooo many people tag me in this "picture perfect" look that is trending, so I decided to take a shot at it! However I tried to draw everything instead of editing my profile and username. 😊
Vida real Vs. Instagram
La idea es promover el amor propio y la aceptación de nuestra imagen, tal y como somos.
Si te sientes motivada a sumarte a esta revolucionaria tendencia tendrás que usar la etiqueta o hashtag '#InstagramVsRealLife'.
Luego hacer el maquilaje en una de las zonas de tu rostro, incluyendo también los marcos de la red social con mucha creatividad y detalle.
Por eso se llama Instaception, porque incluye Instagram dentro de Instagram como se hacía en la película de El Origen, Inception.
my trick for gettin' that Insta-ception fit. 📷 – I tried to look for video tutorials on how to do this for me to learn but no luck! So I decided on filming one for y'all! 🖤
Y tu, ¿Te animas a intentarlo?…