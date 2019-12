“Tu autenticidad es real e inspiradora”: Catriona Gray se despide por todo lo alto del Miss Universo

View this post on Instagram

Just wanted the share the beautiful details of this Filipino fabric 🥰🇵🇭 Made by @jearsond PIS SIYABIT is a hand woven cloth made of silk or cotton and square in form with geometric patterns. Its originally used a multi-purpose headdress. It may be worn on the shoulder, knotted around the hilt of the sword or kris or tied around the head among the Tausug men in Sulu Archipelago, Philippines.