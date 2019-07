FOTOS: Critican a Miss Universo, Catriona Gray, por subir de peso y la comparan con Alicia Machado

View this post on Instagram

“My heart is filled with so much gratitude. There were moments of doubt where I felt overwhelmed and I felt the pressure.” – #MissUniverse @Catriona_Gray ⠀ ⠀ Dream big. Work hard. Make it happen. Don’t be afraid to chase your dreams and reimagine new ways to achieve a brighter future. Follow and check out @ReimaginePH to see how you can #ReimagineLife and see the world through a different perspective. #SmartSignature @LiveSmart