Cada vez es más común la alopecia en mujeres, y es posible tratarla

View this post on Instagram

This #AlopeciaAwarenessMonth, we want to celebrate all the beautiful individuals around the world with the condition ❤️ Alopecia is an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss, but that hasn’t held them back 🙌 Swipe right to read the stories of four women who are inspiring confidence in others going through the same experiences – showing us that your beauty and your life can be whatever you make it 👐 @girlgaze 📸: @nolwencif 🇺🇸 #Dove #RealBeauty #Alopecia #AlopeciaAwarenessMonth #Beauty #Inspiring #Women #Confidence #Inspirational #ShowUs