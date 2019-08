¿Qué es el osteosarcoma, el cáncer que termina con la vida de los pequeños?

View this post on Instagram

Osteosarcoma is a type of cancer that produces immature bone. It is the most common type of cancer that arises in bones, and it is usually found at the end of long bones, often around the knee. Most people diagnosed with osteosarcoma are under the age of 25, and it is thought to occur more often in males than females. . . . . @doctordconline @doctordconline . . . . #osteosarcoma #cancer #oncology #bone #pathology #oncologist #anatomy #physiology #usmle #usmlestep1 #usmlestep2 #doctor #doctorslife #doctordconline #mbbs #md #medicine #medlife #medschool #medstudent @doctordconline #nhs #nurse #nursing #hospital #hospitallife #patient