VIDEO: Cómo hacer una sencilla rutina de ejercicios para aumentar y tonificar los glúteos en casa

FIX YOUR GLUTE BRIDGE! – What’s up, Achievers?! @laurenpak22 here and I wanted to talk about glute bridges today! The number one mistake we see when people perform glute bridges, or any 🍑 exercise on the ‘Gram for that matter is excessive arching of the lower back. At first glance, this might *seem* like it’s working the glutes more because you’re sticking your booty out, but it’s actually accomplishing the exact opposite! – If you’re having lower back pain while bridging, don’t worry! Oftentimes, just a simple modification can make all the difference in taking some pressure off of the back. – Now, even if you *know* that you shouldn’t aggressively arch your back, it still might be difficult for you to do so. One way you can counteract this is to use your breath as well as your hands on your rib cage as physical feedback. Exhaling really encourages your rib cage to come down and having your hands there also facilitates that motion. Try it out during your next set of glute bridges and let us know what you think! – We hope this video helped you out! Tag a buddy who might find this video helpful! Until next time, ✌️💙💪! . . . #glute #glutes #glutesworkout #glutes🍑 #glutebridge #glutebridges #somerville #somervillema #achievefitnessboston