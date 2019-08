Experto afirma que no existe una dieta para acelerar el metabolismo

View this post on Instagram

'Metabolism' (noun) is: "The chemical processes that occurs within a living organism in order to maintain life". ⁣ ⁣ This is the definition of a metabolic event. It occurs in thousands of intricate ways each day to ensure we survive. Yet back in around 2006 it was decided by a few 'fitness guru's' that you have to alter your body's metabolic performance in order to lose fat. Thus, they coined the concept of 'speeding up' one's metabolism in order to optimize fat loss. Their logic and evidence reference remains unproven and unknown.⁣ ⁣ If we take the metabolic process involved in food digestion (thermos effect of feeding), we know that this process uses energy. And given that fat loss requires you to be in an energy deficit, it sounds logical to claim that we can burn more calories by digesting food regularly – because we can. But the fundamental flaw with this concept is that the calories we eat also count in the balance of energy – and they count a heck of a lot more than the energy used metabolising food.⁣ ⁣ The truth is, consuming food regularly as a means to boost your metabolism is just another unnecessary and unfounded fat loss myth. If you were to consume 1800 calories per day across six 300 calorie meals, you would probably burn around 10% during digestion (30 calories burned per meal and 180 in total). But if you consumed 1800 calories per day across two 900 calorie meals using the same principle, you would burn 90 calories per meal and still 180 in total. It ends up the same.⁣ ⁣ Attempting to alter your metabolism to lose fat is another pointless, pseudoscientific process that clouds one's mindset. Because when it comes to fat loss, meal regularity does not matter. You don't need to eat breakfast if you don't want to. You can have big meals less frequently if that suits your daily routine. ⁣ ⁣ Adherence to a realistic, sustainable calorie deficit over a period of time will result in progressive loss of unwanted fat – we need to remember that. 🙂