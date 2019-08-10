La rutina de cardio de alta intensidad que Meghan Markle recomienda y practica para acelerar el metabolismo y adelgazar
Es una rutina de entrenamiento que sirve para todas.
La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, ha logrado su espectacular figura durante años con el yoga, disciplina que domina a la perfección, pues su madre es instructora de yoga.
Cuando se casó con el príncipe Harry y se mudó a Inglaterra se rumoreó que había pedido la construcción de un estudio en su casa de Frogmore Cottage para ejercitarse con comodidad.
Incluso medios británicos aseguraron que, durante el embarazo, la duquesa se levantaba todas las mañanas a practicar yoga.
Pero, en el número de la edición británica de Vogue en la que Meghan estuvo como editora invitada, reveló que en los últimos meses dejó de practicar yoga y comenzó con una nueva rutina.
Se trata de una clase conocida como Ritual, una práctica que obliga a utilizar el corazón tanto como el core, ese grupo de músculos que compone el centro de gravedad y afecta el equilibrio.
Esta clase se da en el estudio londinense Heartcore, y que además incorpora elementos de pilates, ejercicios de barra y hasta yoga para crear un entrenamiento de cardio de alta intensidad.
Meghan hizo mención a su nuevo entrenamiento en la sección de belleza del especial que ha ayudado a crear para ayudar sobre los ejercicios que se centran más en la belleza interna y menos en resultados que se obtienen a nivel físico, con el poder de la meditación y respiración.
