VIRAL El sorprendente antes y después de un padre que bajó 40 kilos en 5 meses

TODAY IS THE DAY!!! WE ALL WANT TO HAVE CONFIDENCE IN OURSELVES. Self-confidence is something we build by setting goals for ourselves and achieving them. The harder the goal, the more confidence we gain from reaching it. For myself, a lot of my self-confidence has come from meeting my fitness and body image goals from my transformation. If you're suffering from a lack of self-confidence and searching for a way to improve yours, try setting some fitness or weight loss goals. When you achieve them, you'll gain the confidence to believe you can do more. Then your going to find you don’t just have confidence with your body, but in other aspects of your life as well. Do it now. Make sure that you take some step, right now, to further your progress. One of the things I’ve learned over my transformation is that the “I’ll do it tomorrow” promise is never fulfilled. Never ever. Tomorrow will fill up with the same distractions and mind-numbing tasks as yesterday, and that promise will be broken. The thing about promises is that the more we break, the harder it gets to fulfill them in the future. The only time to do something is right now. Do something! Don’t wait until tomorrow, don’t wait ten minutes, don’t wait at all. Let’s do this together! I will be your personal one on one Coach. No computerized programs or a staff of hundreds of people. Just a normal person that’s been there and knows what it takes to change your life forever.