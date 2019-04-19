VIRAL El sorprendente antes y después de un padre que bajó 40 kilos en 5 meses
Jeremiah Peterson tenía un evidente sobrepeso que le impedía hacer muchas cosas en su vida diaria.
El padre de 40 años reveló el secreto de su transformación física en las redes sociales y solo le llevó cinco meses.
La historia de un padre de 40 años de Estados Unidos ha llamado la atención de las redes sociales, luego de mostrar su increíble transformación física en cinco meses.
Jeremiah Peterson tenía un evidente sobrepeso que le impedía hacer muchas cosas en su vida diaria, entre las que destacaba que cada vez que salía a caminar o pasear con su esposa y sus tres hijos se cansaba y se quedaba atrás. Esto fue justamente lo que lo motivó para hacer un completo cambio en su estilo de vida y vaya que lo logró.
View this post on Instagram
TODAY IS THE DAY!!! WE ALL WANT TO HAVE CONFIDENCE IN OURSELVES. Self-confidence is something we build by setting goals for ourselves and achieving them. The harder the goal, the more confidence we gain from reaching it. For myself, a lot of my self-confidence has come from meeting my fitness and body image goals from my transformation. If you're suffering from a lack of self-confidence and searching for a way to improve yours, try setting some fitness or weight loss goals. When you achieve them, you'll gain the confidence to believe you can do more. Then your going to find you don’t just have confidence with your body, but in other aspects of your life as well. Do it now. Make sure that you take some step, right now, to further your progress. One of the things I’ve learned over my transformation is that the “I’ll do it tomorrow” promise is never fulfilled. Never ever. Tomorrow will fill up with the same distractions and mind-numbing tasks as yesterday, and that promise will be broken. The thing about promises is that the more we break, the harder it gets to fulfill them in the future. The only time to do something is right now. Do something! Don’t wait until tomorrow, don’t wait ten minutes, don’t wait at all. Let’s do this together! I will be your personal one on one Coach. No computerized programs or a staff of hundreds of people. Just a normal person that’s been there and knows what it takes to change your life forever.
A partir de ese momento dejó los carbohidratos y la cerveza, comenzó una dieta cetogénica (alta en grasas y baja en carbohidratos), la que complementó con una estricta rutina de ejercicios.
Transcurridos cinco meses con su nuevo estilo de vida Jeremiah ha bajado más de 40 kilos y alcanzó un físico envidiable, siendo toda una celebridad en las redes sociales.
View this post on Instagram
DO YOU REALLY DO THE WORK OR IS IT THAT YOU PRETEND TO DO THE WORK? I get a lot of feedback about my fitness journey “you must spend all day in the gym” or “it must be nice to have that kind of time” or “what about work and family”. The truth is I run 2 businesses that I work at 7 days a week, I have 3 kids who all participate in multiple sports and programs and I still have a social life. It’s just my wife and I who run the businesses, no employees, our house is clean and no we don’t have a maid and our cars are running because I fix them. Beyond work and the gym I read books, I watch tv, I love cooking and my family and I go to church every Sunday and spend the rest of the day together. Trust me I understand busy. The difference is I don’t look at it as busy, I see it as being productive. I want to be productive. Believe me- If I can find the time and persistence to make these goals happen, so can you!
“Si quieres que tu vida cambie solo tienes que tomar la decisión, dar el paso. Todo se logra con dedicación, constancia, apoyo y amor”, escribió en uno de sus mensajes en la red social.
Su radical cambio lo motivó a abrir una cuenta en Instagram donde muestra su evolución y entrega recomendaciones para quienes quieran seguir su ejemplo.
