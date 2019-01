Comienza el día con un pudding de chía con frutas, te ayudará a perder peso y a regular el azúcar en la sangre

View this post on Instagram

Some healthy breakfast / lunch inspo with these yummy layered coconut chia jars. The bottom layer is chia pudding made with coconut milk, coconut shreds & maple syrup. The middle layer is frozen raspberries and strawberries that have been gently warmed on the stove with some water then reduced. The top layer is unsweetened coconut yogurt topped off with coconut chips, puffed quinoa & pomegranate arils ❤ Happy Tuesday everyone 😘