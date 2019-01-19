Descubre el 'Xco Latin Workout': el sistema de ejercicios creado por una boricua que revolucionó el mundo del fitness
Jackeline Rodríguez es la embajadora de esta innovadora modalidad de ejercicios que ha sorprendido a varios países
Para quienes buscan siempre incorporar nuevas alternativas a su rutina de ejercicios, y diversificar así su entrenamiento diario, esta puede ser una maravillosa opción.
El Xco Latin Workout es una innovadora modalidad de ejercicio físico, que puede ser puesto en práctica por cualquier persona que desee: perder peso, ganar tono muscular, aumentar la firmeza, mejorar la coordinación, favorecer la flexibilidad y sobretodo, divertirse.
Sus siglas corresponden a su nombre en inglés; Excelent Connective Tissue o tejido conectivo excelente, que es lo que se trabaja y fortalece cuando se realiza este entrenamiento.
Ejercicios con complementos
En cada clase o rutina, los participantes cuentan con un par de cilindros, similares a unas mancuernas, que contienen en su interior partículas granuladas que crean una masa suelta que se activa con los movimientos rítmicos controlados mientras te mueves al son de la música.
Creado por una mujer
La mente creadora detrás de este ejercicio es la master trainer, Jackeline Rodríguez, una boricua emprendedora quien halló en la dificultad, la forma de innovar y superarse.
Esta entrenadora personal certificada, con más de 25 años de experiencia, atravesó un duro momento cuando su hijo se lastimó un hombro mientras jugaba béisbol.
Abocada a crear una forma de ayudar a su hijo con su rehabilitación, investigó y se interesó en el Xco, crado por Jan Hermanns, un terapista físico y coach del equipo nacional holandés de Hockey.
Fue Jacky quien presentó la opción de incluir música movida para ganarse la aceptación de los latinos y hacerlo más divertido, y nació Xco Latin Workout.
