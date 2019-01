Consumir regularmente Coca Cola dietética puede hacerte bajar de peso, así asegura un nutricionista

View this post on Instagram

📸 #Throwback to a time when training and healthy eating was simply about aesthetics, nothing else mattered. – 🙌🏻 Nowadays it’s about doing what I love (more volleyball and less lifting), moving better, being outside more, training to minimise injury and getting stronger. – ✅ It’s about doing what I do because I want to, not because I feel that I should do. – 🤹🏻‍♂️ Its about flexibility, moderation, balance and having fun! – 😜But don’t get me wrong, you still can’t beat a sick arm pump 💪🏻💪🏻