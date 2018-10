¡Cúpido de lujo! Christina Aguilera ayudó a pareja gay a comprometerse en su concierto

View this post on Instagram

This past week has been a whirlwind of emotion and excitement. To share this moment with the man I love AND my idol, words can’t even begin to describe the feelings. Thank you to everyone for the kind words, messages of support and well wishes. The outpouring of love has been inspiring 🙌 @xtina @benlear123 #happiness #xtina #liberationtour #miami #love #grateful #isthisreallife #fighterforlife