Carbón: Todo lo que necesitas saber de la sustancia de moda

We truly 🖤 the Luminizing Black Mask. This powerfully detoxifying peel-off mask leaves your skin feeling flawlessly fresh and clean, while helping to minimize the appearance of pores and enhance radiance.⚡️ Available to shop online at Sephora.com and in @sephora stores! 🤩 #Sephora

A post shared by boscia (@boscia) on Aug 15, 2018 at 8:28pm PDT