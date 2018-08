Te revelamos la verdad sobre los supuestos sacrificios humanos en la película 'Holocausto Canibal'

Cannibal Holocaust (1980) Directed by Ruggero Deodato: During a rescue mission in the Amazon, a professor happens to stumble across not only the remains of the missing documentary crew but also the lost footage they took before their deaths. By bonding with the cannibalistic tribe, he is able to win over the film and bring it back to America. What they will watch is probably the most gut wrenching footage they’ll see. The tribe isn’t the only horror either, the documentary crew were not saints. This Italian horror film is filled with savage cannibalistic ways, grotesque rape scenes, and tons of blood, gore, and guts. Although I should also warn you the animal violence in this film is very real. The director had to actually go to court and prove that the people in this movie weren’t actually killed! #cannibalholocaust #horror #mocumentary

