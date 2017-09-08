5 movimientos "body positive" que te harán amar tu cuerpo

TURN ON SOUND📡 . ill probably delete end up deleting this later 🙈 . but this is my @donthatetheshake inspired by @yourstruelymelly ❤️ . . . everyone should feel comfortable dancing no matter their size🌹 . . dancing is an incredible form of expression should be done WAY more often❗️ . . embracing the jiggle, the jelly, the cellulite and my sudden burst of confidence 😂 . . . . . enjoying the hot weather, my @sh.swimwear and my bikini body . . also @adamlambert is one of my favourite artists and this is 'naked love' from his Trespassing album😍💘 . #lovetheskinyourein#bodyposi#bopo#bodypositive#donthatetheshake#dimples#thunderthighs#thick#thighbrows#curvyfashion#curves#confident#cellulite#curvygirl#bopo#bodyposi#bodypositive#plussize#positivity#hipdips#everybodyisbeautiful#johannesburg#loveyourself#loveyourbody#acceptyourself#sablogger#selflove#southafrica#stretchmarks#nowrongwaytobeawoman#curvywomenarethebest#softtummy#nofilter

A post shared by MIRA✨ (@mira_hirsch) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:29am PDT