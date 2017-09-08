5 movimientos "body positive" que te harán amar tu cuerpo
Ante la inmensidad de peligrosos retos virales, también existen iniciativas que incitan a la autoaceptación y a quitarse los complejos.
Luz Lancheros, MWN
Los movimientos de redes sociales que involucran la talla y sobre todo, que han brillado por su viralidad, muchas veces han ocupado titulares por su peligrosidad. Esto pasó, por ejemplo, con el #KylieJennerChallenge en 2015, en el que varios jóvenes trataron de agrandar sus labios al estilo de la socialité. Muchos quedaron heridos. Otros llegaron a extremos ridículos, como el “Belly Button Challenge”, que consistía en rodear la cintura con la mano contraria hasta tocar el ombligo y así mostrar si estaban “delgados”. Y así, de vez en cuando, aparecen desafíos hechos para retar el sentido común y la integridad.
Pero otras iniciativas han sido famosas por querer mostrarles a las mujeres que todos los cuerpos son bellos. Desde el auge de hashtags como #effyourbeautystandards, impulsado por la modelo Tess Holliday, hay varios “challenges” que en vez de dejar a personas lastimadas, las impulsan a quererse un poco más. Esto, dentro del movimiento “Body Positive” que existe desde 2011, con hashtags en Instagram como #Bopo y #bodypositive, entre otros. Estos son los más recientes y notables.
#DontHateTheShake
TURN ON SOUND📡 . ill probably delete end up deleting this later 🙈 . but this is my @donthatetheshake inspired by @yourstruelymelly ❤️ . . . everyone should feel comfortable dancing no matter their size🌹 . . dancing is an incredible form of expression should be done WAY more often❗️ . . embracing the jiggle, the jelly, the cellulite and my sudden burst of confidence 😂 . . . . . enjoying the hot weather, my @sh.swimwear and my bikini body . . also @adamlambert is one of my favourite artists and this is 'naked love' from his Trespassing album😍💘
Retomado por Megan Jayne Crabbe ( @bodyposipanda) este año, inspiró a las mujeres a bailar sin importar si las protuberancias de su cuerpo vibraban al hacerlo. Megan sufrió anorexia y se recuperó. Con este hashtag hizo que muchas mujeres se animaran a bailar sin importar la forma de su cuerpo.
Reclaim your belly
Here's the truth: body positivity has allowed me to do so much more than accept the way I look. Honestly? It's given me a life back that I never thought I deserved until I had a body worth living it. It's allowed me do things like get on a boat with a bunch of strangers and not give a second thought to what they were thinking when I posed for this picture. It's allowed me to wear whatever the fuck I want and not give a damn about the rules of what's conventionally considered to be 'flattering' that I used to follow religiously. It's allowed me to exist in the world, to go places, see things, taste flavours, take in experiences and LIVE in my body without being constantly obsessed with how I look while living. I will never stop being thankful for that. ✨ I would LOVE to know some of the things that you've allowed yourself to do since finding body positivity – write one of your triumphs below and let's celebrate together 🎉 here's to finally living body shame free 💜💙💚🌈🌞 Bikini here is by Bikini Lab 🌸
En este año, varias mujeres comenzaron a mostrar que las protuberancias de sus cuerpos no tenían que ser escondidas. Sobre todo, las de su vientre. Hashtags como #embracethesquish y #loveyourbellymovement, fueron acompañados de fotos de mujeres orgullosas de sus vientres abultados.
Hip Dips
#slimmingworldmagazine #slimmingworldfamily #slimmingworldjourney
Se hizo famoso en junio de este año e hizo que muchas mujeres mostraran cómo se veían los huesos de sus caderas unidos a sus piernas. En las fotos, muchas confesaron odiar cómo se veían, sobre todo las que hacían ejercicio. Pero luego de poner el hashtag y ver cómo otras normalizaban esta parte del cuerpo, decidieron empoderarse.
Mermaid Thighs
Hörni ska vi prata lite lår, och framför allt den fruktansvärt smärtsamma känslan när de gnids mot varandra? Ja det tycker jag, har ju trots allt tagit den här extremt stela bilden bara för det. Jag får nämligen många frågor om lårskavsår, något som jag är långt ifrån en expert på även om jag har en del erfarenhet av det själv om man säger så. Jag har tidigare kört på en snygg variant av cykelbyxor/mormorstrosor under klänningar och kjolar, men ska snart hämta upp något deo-aktigt stick från @theskinagent som är gjord för att förhindra just skav (återkommer med recension när jag har provat den). Så, för att även vi med lår som går ihop ska kunna lufta våra ben i sommar; vilket är ditt bästa tips mot lårskavsår? Bring it, så tar vi över med våra mermaid thighs sen!
Es la antítesis del “Thigh Gap”, ese espacio entre las piernas que revela cuán delgada puede ser una mujer. Acá, muchas mujeres presumen de no tener ese espacio y verse más como “sirenas” con sus piernas gruesas. El movimiento también ha llegado hasta Twitter.
Cellullite Saturday
Repost @kayla.lancour ・・・ Day 15 of #selflovebootcamp is #cellulitesaturday 🌻wearing shorts is sometimes very scary when you are in public… but I decided that I'm not going to not live my life in the summer because I don't have Carrie Underwood legs (those are gorgeous 😜) I'm not going to sweat to death all summer by wearing jeans when everyone else gets to wear shorts. 🌞 So here's to wearing shorts all summer despite not having the "perfect" legs 🌻
La blogger y activista canadiense Kenzie Brenna se preguntó por qué no mostrar algo que hace parte de tantas mujeres. Ella misma decidió colgar sus propias fotos, con la advertencia de que no era “floja” y que hacía bastante deporte como para ser sana, pero que la celulitis hacía parte de su vida. El hashtag llegó casi a las 4 mil interacciones.
Q&A
Michelle Elman, activista body positive (@ScarredNotScared) y creadora del portal MichelleElman.com.
Tú comenzaste a empoderarte luego de un proceso muy fuerte que involucró tu salud. ¿Cómo fue el proceso para sanarte, para amarte y ayudar a otros a que amaran sus cuerpos?
Tuve 15 cirugías, un tumor cerebral, un intestino pinchado, otro obstruido, un quiste en mi cerebro e Hidrocefalia. Estas cirugías comenzaron justo después de la última vez que fui hospitalizada. Como estas fueron varias cirugías y experiencias que pasaron en mi vida, no diría que amé todas las cicatrices que dejaron estas en mi cuerpo inmediatamente. Fue un proceso gradual y que comenzó cuando yo solo tenía 15 años. A esa edad decidí parar con mis pensamientos negativos. No solo por crearlos, sino porque justo daban atención a las partes que de mi cuerpo que no quería que la gente notara. A través de los años acepté simplemente mi cuerpo y me dí cuenta de que no podía cambiarlo, así que decidí amarlo y dejarme de preocupar por eso. Cuando tuve 19 años fui hospitalizada de nuevo y me dejaron en cama. Ahí me dí cuenta de que no usé mi cuerpo cuando tuve la oportunidad y empecé a apreciarlo por lo que él me podía permitir hacer. Ahí es cuando comencé a amarlo de veras.
Por qué crees que términos como “saludable” y “fuerte” también entran dentro de la categoría de “body positive”? ¿Son tan tiránicos como la delgadez?
El movimiento “Body Posivity” no es sobre promover el ideal de ser saludable y fuerte sobre el ideal de la delgadez. Ahí es donde el mensaje ha sido distorsionado a través de los años. El movimiento “body positive” es sobre abolir precisamente este ideal y cualquier otro y afirmar que no existe ninguno en absoluto. Que ahí está tu cuerpo y que este es lo suficientemente bueno y que no necesitas cambiarlo para amarlo. La conversación sobre la salud, el bienestar y la fuerza están en cada conversación de la sociedad, pero el movimiento “body positive” es el lugar donde ese ideal no es necesario. Como persona que ha tenido 15 cirugías, nunca seré “sana” y esto no es mi culpa, pero he proyectado una meta realista, ignorando los ideales de “salud/fuerza”.
¿Cómo ha sido el proceso de enfrentar a los trolls?
Estuve en la afortunada posición de empezar mi cuenta con una gran seguridad en mí misma. Esto permitió que los comentarios de otros no me afectaran. Al comienzo los enfrentaba y muchos me pedían disculpas. Eso me hizo darme cuenta de que hay muchas cosas en Internet y simplemente uno no piensa que hay gente real detrás de esa pantalla.
¿Crees que los movimientos de redes sociales algún día normalizarán todos los cuerpos?
Sí, porque necesitan ser vistos y representados. No están todavía en los medios, así que las redes sociales los representan. Espero que con el tiempo las campañas de moda y marcas sean más flexibles al respecto.
Tips de Michelle para amar tu cuerpo a pesar de las críticas
We need to stop intellectualizing body positivity. Intellectualization is a psychology concept where thinking is used to avoid feeling. A psychologist will read books but from the "intellectual mind" and consume the info without applying it emotionally. They absorb the knowledge with their head, not their heart. And whilst that is great for their clients, the person who suffers is the psychologist cause they are the one who isn't benefitting from their own knowledge. This has started happening in body positivity. People read a caption + look for the flaws, whether they agree and whether this aligns with their body positivity but don't sit with it long enough to impact you. This is important because the emotional side is how the change happens. The intellectual side is me repeating "love yourself". The emotional side is me showing you the HOW. Most people are drawn to body positivity due to trauma that is related to their body. In order for you to heal that, you need the info to resonate at an emotional level. Intellectualising it is a defence mechanism to prevent that from occurring. It happens as a result of the ego wanting to be in the "one-up" position where they can prove their intellect. Before a caption hits your brain, let it hit your heart and soul. This is why I cry writing my captions. I cry when I do my self care + self love + when I connect with my inner child. It's why I cried when reading @bodyposipanda 's book because I was processing some trauma in my love life at the time, and I was reading it as a "consumer" of body positivity, not as a life coach. No matter how much I know, I never stop learning. No matter how long I'm in this, I do my best to not become numb to it. There are too many people declaring themselves an expert, yet refusing to listen. Education is a privilege, but learning is not. YOU CAN LEARN FROM ANYONE. So be critical of what you are consuming but don't ever become numb to it. And never feel like being smart requires a certain look, qualification or degree to deserve that label. You don't need to prove your smarts. #ScarredNotScared
-La opinión de alguien sobre tu cuerpo no es tan importante como tu felicidad.
-Enfócate en cambiar la opinión que tienes sobre tí mismo y la gente que está a tu alrededor se adaptará a ello.
-Tu le enseñas a otros cómo quieres ser tratado y así, enfocarte en amarte no cambiará el mundo, pero hará que vivir en él sea más fácil.
“Gracias a las redes sociales muchas personas visibilizaron que todos los cuerpos son bellos y que no existe ninguno que sea ideal” Michelle Ellman.