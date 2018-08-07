Estás viendo:

10 ideas para que pintes tus uñas a medio colorear y te montes en la última tendencia

La tendencia apuesta por dejan un espacio sin esmalte.

Por MB

Cada día el manicure sorprende más con las tendencias tan particulares que presentan y que se vuelven virales de en las manos de las mujeres por el mundo. La regla de la monocromía cambió por completo y en las manos se han podido lucir una uña de cada color y las uñas de gelatina pero ahora los dibujos con espacio negativo están en alta.

La tendencia apuesta por dejan un espacio sin esmalte, dejando la uña a la muestra.

Vibrant, multi-colored swoops give us major 70s vibes.✌🏼

Los colores dependerán del gusto de cada uno.

Los modelos evidencian combinación de colores.

Puede ser un color discreto para las más básicas, con brillo para quienes gustan de aparecer o bien coloreadas para las modernas.

Diseños sencillos, manos perfectas.

Diferentes estilos marcan tendencia.

Diseños sencillos conquistan en todo el mundo.

Existen diversas combinaciones.

Pequeños detalles hacen diseños únicos.

Modelos tiernos con colores claros para las más reservadas.

