10 ideas para que pintes tus uñas a medio colorear y te montes en la última tendencia

Happy Birthday @lexdietze !!! Thanks again for allowing me #freerange on your #minimalistnails #negativespacenails I hope you’ve had a blast at #lollapalooza 🎉 #lollapaloozachicago #lollalaloozanails #palomanails #escapetobeautiful #nailartclub #nailrunwaybyjanieb #foilnails #dots #cndshellac #wildfire #clearlypink #paint #black #white #houstonnails #houstonnaturals #naturalnailartist

A post shared by JanieB_ (@nailrunwaybyjanieb) on Aug 5, 2018 at 9:27pm PDT