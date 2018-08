Isabel Henao: El poder de la sutileza

Still dreaming about last night ☄ #Colombiamoda2018 All my gratitute to such an amazing team: @inexmoda @bancodebogota @revistacarrusel @informamodels @3cero2 @avon_col and all our beautiful models and the entire crew that brought our ideas into life 🌟💛🌟 Taken by my one and only @manuelolarte and with you @shimonospina always in my heart.

A post shared by Isabel Henao (@isabel.henao) on Jul 27, 2018 at 9:06am PDT