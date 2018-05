6 estilos de shorts que puedes llevar a la oficina

I didn’t choose to become a shorts in the office advocate, office shorts advocacy chose me. 🙋🏼‍♀️ ▫️▫️▫️ Office shorts from @zara, belt is a thrifted @brightoncollectibles, sweater is from @claudedalban_melbourne, sandals are vintage @fendi

A post shared by Work Wear What (@workwearwhat) on Apr 10, 2018 at 12:45pm PDT