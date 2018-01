¿Por qué la gente está loca por tener la ropa de Meghan Markle?

A few images from Meghan and Harry's first official royal engagement together in Nottingham. The couple visited the Nottingham contemporary exhibition centre to mark #worldaidsday hosted by @thtorguk where they learnt about how support is provided to people living with HIV and AIDS. The @thtorguk event on #worldaidsday aims to encourage everyone to #SeeRed in solidarity with people with HIV and AIDS and to fight the stigma.

A post shared by Prince Harry & Meghan Markle❤️ (@meghanandherprince) on Dec 1, 2017 at 1:53pm PST