'The revenge dress', la prenda con la que Diana se vengó de la infidelidad de Carlos

The "Revenge" Dress Princess of Wales wore this dress at the Serpentine gallery party on June 29,1994 -the day that the prince of wales publicly admitted adultery. It was last-minute decision. "She thought it was too daring" the greek designer Christina Stambolian says of the dress she had designed for the princess three years earlier. Wary of protocol, it hung unworn in Diana's wardrobe while she chose more demure alternatives. On the night of the party, she had been planning to wear Valentino, but when the house put out prematurely crowing press release, she was incensed, and grabbed the sexiest dress she could muster. "She wanted to look a million dollars", her former stylist Anna Harvey recalls. "And she did" ✨ via : @diana_mania #diana #princessofwales #princessdiana #ladydiana #ladydi #therevengedress #dress #christinastambolian #annaharvey

A post shared by Maaly AlAbdullah (@maalyalabdullah) on Nov 6, 2014 at 2:08am PST