Tips para llevar tonos de cabello cenizo si eres una mujer de 30 años o más

View this post on Instagram

𝔸𝕤𝕙 𝔾𝕣𝕖𝕪 𝔹𝕒𝕝𝕒𝕪𝕒𝕘𝕖 . . . Swipe ➡️ for the before picture! . . ⬇️Check out the Reels version of this hair⬇️ https://www.instagram.com/reel/CFQ8n1LhUgB/?igshid=16pm8mzq20d1o . . . . #greybalayage #ashgrey #ashbalayage #wavyhair #fitnesslifestyle #fitnessgirl #hairgoals #asianhair #behindthechair #markhamhairstylist #torontohairstylist #mooshhairshop #HairbyVeraL