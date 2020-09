Aprende a combinar tenis con shorts para lucir femenina y cómoda

View this post on Instagram

1 DENIM SHORTS – 5 LOOKS😍 choose your favorite outfit – 1,2,3,4, or 5 and let me know in the comments👇🏻🥰 for more videos like this follow me on TikTok @dariafoldes ❤️ • If you’d like to know from where I got any of these clothes just ask me in the comments✨ • collab @americanstyle #tiktokvideo #tiktokfashion #stylingvideo #fashionchallenge #transition #transitionchallenge #fashionblogger #outfitvideo #outfitideasforyou #cuteoutfits #springoutfit #denimshorts #shortsoutfits #cuteshorts #dariafoldes #ootd #denimootd #outfitideasforyou #waystowear #aestheticoutfit #pastels #fashionblogger