5 tonos de labiales mate que lucen hermosos en morenas
Conoce los tonos que harán resaltar tus labios sobre tu piel morena.
Las morenas se consideran sexys, glamorosas y hermosas. Pero como todos los demás tipos de piel, necesitan el color de labiales correcto para resaltar su belleza, y los colores mate son una buena opción.
Es por eso que te traemos 5 tonos de labiales mate que te harán lucir hermosa si eres de piel morena, no importa la ocasión o el outfit que lleves.
Melocotón
I had this thought today. If I could just find a way to watch tv series while retouching, my life would be more than perfect. One day… Photographer @hazel.hurley Make up @miramakeup Model @_moyap_ #lifeofaretoucher #highendretouching #beautyretouch #skinretouching #postproduction #dewyskin #glowingskin #peachlipstick #peachblush #nudemakeuplook #perfectbrows
Según reseña el portal Style Craze, el melocotón siempre se ha considerado un color exclusivo para las mujeres de piel clara, pero no es del todo cierto. Es un color que le va bien tanto a personas de piel clara como a las morenas.
Chocolate
Soooo YEAH, I didn’t get that call last night 📲 telling me I’m a Millionaire 💵 to close out Christmas 🎄 So here I am in this bish 🙄, with my same pose 💁🏽♀️, fake smilin 😊, while being VERY productive 🥴😂 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #dayafterchristmas #dayafterchristmasblues #justanothermanicthursday 👄 #doseofcolorschocolatewasted #doseofcolors 👚 #forever21 #9to5life #brownlipstick #falllipstick #chocolatelipstick #chocolatelips #bigsmilesbigrewards #isthatadimple
El chocolate es un color profundo y oscuro que coincide con el tono de las morenas y se ve natural, a la moda y sofisticado.
Fucsia
I like fushia lips and blue liner💁🏽♀️ And you? 👄💙 🇩🇴Me gusta el labial fushia con delineador de ojos azul 👄💙 y a ti? ———————————————— Products Used : •primer @narsissist radiance primer. •foundation @narsissist sheer glow (Tahoe). •Eyebrows @benefitcosmetics precisely 4.5 . •concealer @tartecosmetics (tan). •translucentpowder @lauramercier . •eyeshadows @morphebrushes x @jaclynhill . •blush @maccosmetics (raizin). •contour @narsissist creamy concealer (amande). •Bronzer @fentybeauty (private island). •eyeliner @maccosmetics . •highlighter @fentybeauty (hustla baby) . •lipliner @makeupforeverofficial . •lipstick @maccosmetics . #fushialips #fushia #blueliner #avangardemakeup #maquillajeojos #maquillajerepublicadominicana #tarteshapetape #narssheerglow #narssheerglowfoundation #lovenars #summermakeup
Los labiales mate de este color agregan misterio a la piel morena. Puedes explorar todos los tonos, desde el más claro al más oscuro. Sin duda el color ideal para este tipo de piel.
Magenta
let me be your poppy flower 🌸 @morphebrushes 35M & 35B palettes / @hudabeauty @hudabeautyshop faux filter foundation in gingerbread & concealer in cookie dough / @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in chocolate & Madison liquid lipstick / @maccosmetics cheeky bronze & soft & gentle highlighters. . . . . . . . #photography #colorfulmakeup #color #makeupgoals #shortnaturalhair #twa #twistout #bombmakeup #makeuplooks #bushybrows #dipbrow #magentalips #purplelips #gingerhair #brownhair #morphebabe #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhdipbrow #abhliquidlipstick #myhaircrush #thecutlife #berrycurly #myhaircrush
No te confundas entre el rosa y el magenta. Mientras que el rosa tiene tonos más claros y tranquilos, el magenta es su contraparte más fuerte. Este tono va de la mano con las chicas morenas y de piel oscura.
Rojo
Es un favorito universal. Agrega mucho drama a las características ya llamativas de la piel morena. Ignora a todos los detractores de este color de labiales mate y disfruta del misterio que dejará en tus boca.