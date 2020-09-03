Estás viendo:

5 tonos de labiales mate que lucen hermosos en morenas

Conoce los tonos que harán resaltar tus labios sobre tu piel morena.

Por Adriana González

Las morenas se consideran sexys, glamorosas y hermosas. Pero como todos los demás tipos de piel, necesitan el color de labiales correcto para resaltar su belleza, y los colores mate son una buena opción.

Es por eso que te traemos 5 tonos de labiales mate que te harán lucir hermosa si eres de piel morena, no importa la ocasión o el outfit que lleves.

Melocotón

Según reseña el portal Style Craze, el melocotón siempre se ha considerado un color exclusivo para las mujeres de piel clara, pero no es del todo cierto. Es un color que le va bien tanto a personas de piel clara como a las morenas.

Chocolate

El chocolate es un color profundo y oscuro que coincide con el tono de las morenas y se ve natural, a la moda y sofisticado.

Fucsia

View this post on Instagram

I like fushia lips and blue liner💁🏽‍♀️ And you? 👄💙 🇩🇴Me gusta el labial fushia con delineador de ojos azul 👄💙 y a ti? ———————————————— Products Used : •primer @narsissist radiance primer. •foundation @narsissist sheer glow (Tahoe). •Eyebrows @benefitcosmetics precisely 4.5 . •concealer @tartecosmetics (tan). •translucentpowder @lauramercier . •eyeshadows @morphebrushes x @jaclynhill . •blush @maccosmetics (raizin). •contour @narsissist creamy concealer (amande). •Bronzer @fentybeauty (private island). •eyeliner @maccosmetics . •highlighter @fentybeauty (hustla baby) . •lipliner @makeupforeverofficial . •lipstick @maccosmetics . #fushialips #fushia #blueliner #avangardemakeup #maquillajeojos #maquillajerepublicadominicana #tarteshapetape #narssheerglow #narssheerglowfoundation #lovenars #summermakeup

A post shared by Niiki Sparks (@niikisparks) on

Los labiales mate de este color agregan misterio a la piel morena. Puedes explorar todos los tonos, desde el más claro al más oscuro. Sin duda el color ideal para este tipo de piel.

Magenta

No te confundas entre el rosa y el magenta. Mientras que el rosa tiene tonos más claros y tranquilos, el magenta es su contraparte más fuerte. Este tono va de la mano con las chicas morenas y de piel oscura.

Rojo

Es un favorito universal. Agrega mucho drama a las características ya llamativas de la piel morena. Ignora a todos los detractores de este color de labiales mate y disfruta del misterio que dejará en tus boca.

