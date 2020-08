5 secretos que no sabias sobre la vestimenta de la reina Isabel

View this post on Instagram

Random fun fact: Queen Elizabeth has a longtime love of cars. She is a certified mechanic as of the age 16, where she learned how to perform basic vehicular repair. Her personal car collection is estimated at about £10 million(about 13 million USD)