Así puedes personalizar tu chamarra vaquera para esta temporada de otoño

View this post on Instagram

Mickey Mouse Pins! ✨ A very good friend of mine gifted me these gorgeous Mickey Mouse pins for no other reason than, “I saw them and I had to get them for you.” ✨ I am absolutely obsessed with them! They are so beautiful and look so cute on my Mickey Mouse denim jacket! But more than that, I honestly feel so humbled and lucky to have friends who support me, and who support my Disney obsession. It means the absolute world 💖 Love you @jaydyne_x ✨ #mickey #mickeymouse #mickeypins #mickeymousepins #primarkdisney #ohboy #denim #disneydenim #disneydenimjacket #denimjacketpins #disneycollectoruk #disneycollector #disneycollection #disneyfashion #disneyootd #disneyinspo #disneymerch #friends #friendships #disneyobsession #disneypin #disneypins #pincollector #disneypincollector #disneypincollection