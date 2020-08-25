Estás viendo:

Blunt bob para mujeres de 30 años: cómo llevar el corte que dominará en el otoño y rejuvenece

Estos estilos son los que más favorecen para una imagen fresca y moderna.

Por Roxana Peña

Un corte de cabello de los años 20 volverá este año para convertirse en la tendencia del otoño y es perfecto para las mujeres de 30 años en adelante.

Se trata del blunt bob, un estilo que rejuvenece y favorece a las mujeres maduras, además que permite estilizar el rostro de la manera más fabulosa.

Y lo mejor de todo es que es fácil de peinar así que no te tomará mucho tiempo lucir hermosa y perfecta con este corte.

El blun bob se destaca por no tener capas y va unos centímetros más debajo de la barbilla, sin llegar a los hombros.

Sin embargo, si deseas llevar capas puedes hacerlo pero que sean sutiles, y puedes optar por llevar algún flequillo.

Cómo llevar el blunt bob

Liso

Puedes llevar el cabello extremadamente liso con raya en medio, pues te permitirá lucir elegante y lo mejor es que no te llevará mucho tiempo en alisarlo.

Ondulado

Las ondas son la mejor manera de llevar este corte, solo deja secar tu melena al natural y listo, lucirás hermosa.

Si deseas algo más perfecto, puedes utilizar tu rizadora para darle toques más definidos a tu cabello.

Con flequillo

También puedes lucir aun más rejuvenecida si llevas el blunt bob con flequillo, te verás hermosa y a la moda.

Asimétrico

Si deseas un look más moderno, puedes llevar el blunt bob asimétrico, más corto atrás y largo adelante, o incluso más largo de un lado que de otro.

Liso detrás de la oreja

Si lo vas a llevar liso, puedes optar por hacer la raya de lado y colocar el pelo de un lado detrás de la oreja, te dará una apariencia estilizada y elegante.

