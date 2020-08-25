Blunt bob para mujeres de 30 años: cómo llevar el corte que dominará en el otoño y rejuvenece
Estos estilos son los que más favorecen para una imagen fresca y moderna.
Un corte de cabello de los años 20 volverá este año para convertirse en la tendencia del otoño y es perfecto para las mujeres de 30 años en adelante.
Se trata del blunt bob, un estilo que rejuvenece y favorece a las mujeres maduras, además que permite estilizar el rostro de la manera más fabulosa.
🖤Tutorial on this look is now live on my YouTube channel 🤍 link in bio!
Y lo mejor de todo es que es fácil de peinar así que no te tomará mucho tiempo lucir hermosa y perfecta con este corte.
El blun bob se destaca por no tener capas y va unos centímetros más debajo de la barbilla, sin llegar a los hombros.
Sin embargo, si deseas llevar capas puedes hacerlo pero que sean sutiles, y puedes optar por llevar algún flequillo.
BLOOMING 🌻 // Do you know the meaning of your name? If so, what is it? I never really thought about the meaning of my name until recently. Chloé means Blooming in Greek and let me tell you that's exactly how I feel my life has been. Like a sunflower, I started out deep in the dirt not realizing that I had been planted. I found my way through, became strong & sturdy and today, I stand tall seeking the source of my sustenance. "One day you will look back and see that all along: You were blooming." – Morgan Harper Nichols
Cómo llevar el blunt bob
Liso
Puedes llevar el cabello extremadamente liso con raya en medio, pues te permitirá lucir elegante y lo mejor es que no te llevará mucho tiempo en alisarlo.
Ondulado
Las ondas son la mejor manera de llevar este corte, solo deja secar tu melena al natural y listo, lucirás hermosa.
It felt nice to feel beautiful 🖤 . Thank you @jodipintermakeup for painting me face I know I always say it but I think this is actually my favourite 😍
Si deseas algo más perfecto, puedes utilizar tu rizadora para darle toques más definidos a tu cabello.
Con flequillo
También puedes lucir aun más rejuvenecida si llevas el blunt bob con flequillo, te verás hermosa y a la moda.
Asimétrico
Si deseas un look más moderno, puedes llevar el blunt bob asimétrico, más corto atrás y largo adelante, o incluso más largo de un lado que de otro.
⚡Gorgeous bob haircut of @sophicastroo_ @hugoalves_h @hbeautyandcare
Liso detrás de la oreja
Si lo vas a llevar liso, puedes optar por hacer la raya de lado y colocar el pelo de un lado detrás de la oreja, te dará una apariencia estilizada y elegante.