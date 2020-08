Sombreado, la técnica de coloración para iluminar tu cabello

View this post on Instagram

Let’s talk about a SHADOW ROOT. What even is it? Well, a shadow root gives depth at the root area after a set of highlights. I match this color up to be close to your natural(or a little darker depending on your look) to give you a slightly more lived in looking color while not compromising a lot of lightness. A shadow root also allows for an easier grow out and less of a line of demarcation as we are basically blended your root color and your fresh highlights together for a seamless look and easier maintenance. Have you considered getting a shadow root at your next appointment?