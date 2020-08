Estos son los consejos que debes seguir para llevar animal print y no lucir un look exagerado

View this post on Instagram

Cheers to 2020!🥂🍾 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m so grateful for the lessons I learned this past year, the growth and the opportunities. One thing I wish everyone knew moving into 2020: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ any and all pain happens for a reason. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ The best way to live a happy life is to find the lesson that needs to be learned within that pain and apply it to the next chapter in your life. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you can’t find the lessons or the meaning, teach yourself peace and patience. Some of our toughest chapters don’t have a title until much later. 👼🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I am so thankful for all of the clarity these past few months have brought me, and finding peace through the pain. 🙏🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Shoutout to being unapologetically ME, something I wish for everyone, and something I’ve had to reteach myself as I get older, evolve and grow. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cheers to rollercoasters. To dreams, new beginnings, faith, and this crazy thing called life. Let’s enjoy the ride🍾