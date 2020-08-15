4 ejercicios para estimular el crecimiento del cabello
Porque no todo son químicos ni productos, también es un poco de esfuerzo.
El cabello largo, exuberante y brillante es admirado por la mayoría de nosotras, pero a menudo se vuelve difícil mantener la calidad y estimular el crecimiento. Pero con algunos ejercicios esta situación puede cambiar.
Es muy difícil tener un incremento potencial de cabello para una abundante melena, pero según reseña el portal Pinkvilla, hay ciertos ejercicios que pueden ayudar a estimular el crecimiento de manera saludable.
Masaje de cuero cabelludo
View this post on Instagram
Reposted from @wowskinscience . Brush your worries away with our Stimulating Scalp Massager Brush! 💇♀️ . Use daily for a soothing, relaxing scalp massage to naturally promote hair growth. Get the #WOWfactor now! Shop here >> buywow.com #hair #beauty #hairgoals #wow #haircare #shampoo #haircareproducts #naturalsolutions #crueltyfreeandvegan #sulfatefreeshampoo #natureinspiredbeauty #scalpmassage #scalpmassager #scalpmassageandhairtreatment #scalpbrush – #regrann
La circulación sanguínea es la clave para estimular el crecimiento del cabello que es posible con un masaje de cuero cabelludo relajante. También puedes usar aceites o cepillos para ello. Haz el masaje una o dos veces en un mes.
Ejercicios de cuello
View this post on Instagram
🌞 Morning Neck Stiffness Routine – 📍 Ever wake up with neck stiffness or just feeling tight? If so, I got a simple and easy neck routine that will improve your overall mobility and decrease stiffness to get your day started on the right foot. – 1️⃣ Neck Circles – Simply make full range circles clockwise and counterclockwise. If you feel a pinch anywhere within this range then perform small circles before advancing to larger ones. – 2️⃣ Cervical Retraction with Extension – Take head straight back like someone with bad breath came too close to your face. Funny cue I know, but it helps! Then, extend back and perform small rotations at end range. – 3️⃣ Scalene Stretch – First depress shoulder with one hand. Then, side bend head away from depressed shoulder until you feel a stretch. At this point, you can flex and extend the neck to bias the different scalene muscles. – 🎯 Hope this helps you! Make sure to TAG and SHARE with fam and friends! #postureexercises #fixyourposture #badposture
Puedes hacer movimientos hacia adelante y hacia atrás, de izquierda a derecha con tu cabeza para estirar los músculos del cuello. Aunque no parece estar conectado, está práctica ayuda a estimular el crecimiento del cabello.
Yoga
Está práctica es altamente beneficiosa para hacer que tu cabello no se caiga. Se realiza la posición Uttanasana para regular el flujo de sangre al cuero cabelludo y también alivia el estrés que es una causa importante de caída del cabello.
Posiciones invertidas
View this post on Instagram
Yoga isn't about executing the poses perfectly, or having the best balance. Yoga is like learning to breathe again. Or that moment you jump out of the bed in the morning, rush outside to do the sun salutation and you're blinded by how utterly brilliant the world can be. Yoga is taking a moment from your stressful, upbeat life and remembering you have a soul that needs tending to. 🕉 🕉 #salambasirsasana #headstand #believeinyourself #stepbystep #paradadecabeza #strongcore #yogaeverydamnday #yogasunset #yogateacher #invertedposition #yogaenespañol #yogalife #yogaesvida #yogaeverywhere #yogaentodoslados #yogini #nature #photography #yogaposes #grateful #aloyoga #yogagirl
Son excelentes para aumentar el crecimiento capilar. Primero masajea tu cuero cabelludo para estimular los folículos pilosos y luego ponte en una posición en la cual tu cabeza quede lo más baja posible para aumentar el flujo de sangre al cuero cabelludo.